Webco Industries (OTCMKTS:WEBC) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Webco Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WEBC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $169.19 and traded as high as $175.00. Webco Industries shares last traded at $175.00, with a volume of 20 shares changing hands.

Webco Industries Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $150.50 million, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.46.

Webco Industries (OTCMKTS:WEBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $151.40 million during the quarter.

Webco Industries Company Profile

Webco Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes carbon steel, stainless steel, and other metal tubular products. The company offers cold drawn welded and seamless tubing products for use in air cooler and heater, boiler tube, coiled tubing, steam surface condenser, feed water heater, heat exchanger, instrumentation tubing, mechanical tube, welded pipe, pressure tubing, and specialty stainless tubing, as well as original equipment manufacturer applications.

