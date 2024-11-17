WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) Receives “Buy” Rating from Westpark Capital

Westpark Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Westpark Capital currently has a $2.61 price target on the stock.

WM Technology Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:MAPS opened at $0.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.98. WM Technology has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $1.47.

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. WM Technology had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a negative return on equity of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $46.55 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About WM Technology

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in WM Technology during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WM Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of WM Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WM Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in WM Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.02% of the company’s stock.

WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and education and learning information to help newer consumers learn about the types of products to purchase.

