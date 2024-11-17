WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) Receives “Buy” Rating from Westpark Capital

Westpark Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Westpark Capital currently has a $2.61 price target on the stock.
WM Technology Stock Down 0.8 %
NASDAQ:MAPS opened at $0.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.98. WM Technology has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $1.47.
WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. WM Technology had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a negative return on equity of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $46.55 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About WM Technology
WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and education and learning information to help newer consumers learn about the types of products to purchase.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than WM Technology
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- ORIC: Working with Two Pharma Giants, Analysts See +100% Upside
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Freeport-McMoRan, Copper Demand Short-Term Pain, Long-Term Gain
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Time to Load Up on Home Builders?
Receive News & Ratings for WM Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WM Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.