16,269 Shares in Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF (BATS:ICLO) Acquired by Napa Wealth Management

Napa Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF (BATS:ICLO – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 16,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.
Separately, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000.
Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF stock opened at $25.73 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.68.
Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF Cuts Dividend
Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF Company Profile
The Invesco Aaa Clo Floating Rate Note ETF (ICLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in USD-denominated floating rate CLOs that are rated AAA or equivalent. ICLO was launched on Dec 9, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- 3 Ultra-High Dividend Yield Stocks for the New Year
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Is Boeing Stock a Buy? 5 Pros and 1 Big Risk to Watch in 2024
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Palantir Stock Surges After Announcing Move to the NASDAQ
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF (BATS:ICLO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.