16,269 Shares in Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF (BATS:ICLO) Acquired by Napa Wealth Management

Napa Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF (BATS:ICLO – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 16,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Separately, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000.

Get Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF alerts:

Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF stock opened at $25.73 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.68.

Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $0.1312 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Aaa Clo Floating Rate Note ETF (ICLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in USD-denominated floating rate CLOs that are rated AAA or equivalent. ICLO was launched on Dec 9, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF (BATS:ICLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.