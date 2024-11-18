194,934 Shares in Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BAER) Purchased by Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC

Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BAER – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 194,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Bridger Aerospace Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bridger Aerospace Group during the second quarter worth $50,000. Aspiriant LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bridger Aerospace Group in the third quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bridger Aerospace Group by 20.0% in the third quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 38,887 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Bridger Aerospace Group

In other news, CFO Eric L. Gerratt sold 18,731 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.59, for a total value of $48,513.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 481,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,246,486.71. This represents a 3.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James J. Muchmore sold 26,936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.58, for a total transaction of $69,494.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 844,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,178,064.38. This trade represents a 3.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 96,614 shares of company stock valued at $252,811. Corporate insiders own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

Bridger Aerospace Group Trading Down 12.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ BAER opened at $2.97 on Monday. Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $7.82. The stock has a market cap of $157.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of -0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.78 and a 200 day moving average of $3.27.

Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $64.51 million for the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Bridger Aerospace Group from $5.25 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Bridger Aerospace Group Company Profile

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc provides aerial wildfire management, relief and suppression, and firefighting services to federal and state government agencies in the United States. It offers fire suppression services, such as direct fire suppression aerial firefighting support services for ground crew to drop large amounts of water quickly and directly on wildfires.

