227,878 Shares in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Purchased by Braun Stacey Associates Inc.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 227,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,435,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 47,934.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,001,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $283,643,000 after buying an additional 3,993,414 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $181,559,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Marvell Technology by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,623,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $812,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254,610 shares during the period. Swedbank AB increased its position in Marvell Technology by 653.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,334,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $163,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,269 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Marvell Technology by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,478,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $955,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,874 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Trading Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $87.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.79. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $50.35 and a one year high of $95.09. The firm has a market cap of $77.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.13, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.44.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 18.30% and a positive return on equity of 4.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -21.62%.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total transaction of $439,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,311,380.35. This trade represents a 2.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ford Tamer sold 92,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total transaction of $6,822,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 351,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,044,472.88. The trade was a 20.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 259,500 shares of company stock valued at $20,230,710 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRVL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, August 30th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, August 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.77.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

