28,578 Shares in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Purchased by Quest Partners LLC

Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 28,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,532,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $898,000. Natixis acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,064,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 203,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,559,000 after buying an additional 22,696 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 170.1% during the 3rd quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 30,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after buying an additional 19,089 shares during the period. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 244.6% during the 1st quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 22,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 15,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

PNW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.96.

Shares of PNW opened at $91.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.71. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $65.20 and a twelve month high of $93.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a $0.895 dividend. This is a positive change from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.80%.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

