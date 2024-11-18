3,162 Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Bought by Planning Directions Inc.

Planning Directions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Narus Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 22,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 20,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 9,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $80.89 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.43. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $77.12 and a 12 month high of $84.25.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
