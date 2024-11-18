4,162 Shares in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Purchased by Aljian Capital Management LLC

Aljian Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,162 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $859,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in T-Mobile US by 143.1% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 128.3% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $235.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $273.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $215.88 and a 200 day moving average of $192.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $147.07 and a one year high of $242.43.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.29. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The company had revenue of $20.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. T-Mobile US’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This is a positive change from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMUS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $210.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.73, for a total value of $4,754,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 378,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,891,418.52. This represents a 5.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 111,882 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.84, for a total transaction of $22,134,734.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,828,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,831,554.40. This represents a 5.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 464,924 shares of company stock valued at $97,427,925 in the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

