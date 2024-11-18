4,460 Shares in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Acquired by Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC

Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 32,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $274,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,346,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $594,383,000 after buying an additional 281,554 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,016,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 109.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 135,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,274,000 after buying an additional 70,696 shares during the period. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $93.32 on Monday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.02 and a one year high of $99.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.15 billion, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.2916 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

