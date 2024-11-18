6,384 Shares in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO) Acquired by CAP Partners LLC

CAP Partners LLC purchased a new stake in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VFLO. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $236,000.
Shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF stock opened at $35.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.26. VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF has a 1 year low of $26.28 and a 1 year high of $36.21.
The VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Large Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of the largest U.S. companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics VFLO was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by VictoryShares.
