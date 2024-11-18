6,440 Shares in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Purchased by Aljian Capital Management LLC

Aljian Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,440 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,961,000. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 0.5% of Aljian Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in McDonald’s by 2.5% during the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 7,897 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.6% during the first quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 3,732 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,045,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCD opened at $292.63 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $243.53 and a 52 week high of $317.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $300.06 and a 200-day moving average of $277.48.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The fast-food giant reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 175.42% and a net margin of 31.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.65%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $284.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $350.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.46.

In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,499 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.51, for a total transaction of $441,470.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,435.60. The trade was a 49.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.70, for a total value of $316,992.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,712.10. The trade was a 8.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,596 shares of company stock valued at $10,698,289 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

