ABCMETA (META) Trading Down 6.3% Over Last 7 Days

ABCMETA (META) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 18th. ABCMETA has a total market cap of $31,201.35 and approximately $1.65 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ABCMETA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded down 6.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ABCMETA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00006047 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90,051.09 or 1.00058889 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00010697 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00006235 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000044 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00004796 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000036 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.47 or 0.00049411 BTC.

ABCMETA Token Profile

META is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000031 USD and is up 0.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $1.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ABCMETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ABCMETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.