Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Shares Sold by Chesapeake Capital Corp IL

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL trimmed its holdings in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Alcoa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 481.7% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 1,501.9% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Alcoa by 15.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Alcoa during the second quarter worth approximately $102,000.

Alcoa Price Performance

AA opened at $44.02 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.41. Alcoa Co. has a 1 year low of $23.80 and a 1 year high of $46.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of -25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.42.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.34. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 2.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.45%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.14) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 29th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Alcoa’s payout ratio is -22.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Alcoa from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Argus upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. B. Riley Financial reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Alcoa in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Renato Bacchi sold 23,867 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $1,009,335.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,423,935.93. The trade was a 29.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Alcoa Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Further Reading

