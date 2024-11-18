Aljian Capital Management LLC Makes New $541,000 Investment in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Aljian Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 17,113.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,220,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,626,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201,676 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 211.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,345,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,343 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 125.2% in the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,740,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,631 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 7.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,547,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,400,000 after buying an additional 905,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth about $151,749,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Down 4.0 %

PEP opened at $158.62 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.03 and a 1-year high of $183.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $170.82 and a 200-day moving average of $171.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $23.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.86 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 57.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of PepsiCo to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $179.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of PepsiCo to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.92.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

