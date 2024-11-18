AMG National Trust Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

AMG National Trust Bank trimmed its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 293,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 854 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $39,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 17,525.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,372,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,660,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348,183 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,401,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,518,000 after purchasing an additional 34,221 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 649,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,609,000 after purchasing an additional 13,366 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,872.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 617,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,060,000 after purchasing an additional 586,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 584,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,940,000 after purchasing an additional 16,512 shares during the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ DVY opened at $138.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $134.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.67. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.15 and a fifty-two week high of $139.90.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $1.5496 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

