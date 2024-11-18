AMG National Trust Bank Purchases 62,861 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 123.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,975 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 62,861 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $7,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVS. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,776,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,491,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232,172 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 37,917,923 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,024,334,000 after buying an additional 4,226,225 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,143,822 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,048,351,000 after buying an additional 184,297 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 132.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,936,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $764,023,000 after acquiring an additional 7,382,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,963,508 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $555,406,000 after acquiring an additional 389,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on CVS Health from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.44.

NYSE CVS opened at $53.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.23 and its 200-day moving average is $58.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.59. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $52.71 and a one year high of $83.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.51%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

