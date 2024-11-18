Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Stock Price Up 2.2% – Here’s Why

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) was up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.25 and last traded at $4.20. Approximately 4,892,951 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 8,506,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.11.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on Archer Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Archer Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Archer Aviation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 2.29.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.05). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACHR. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 5.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,110,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,487,000 after buying an additional 268,896 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Archer Aviation by 272.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 427,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 312,440 shares during the period. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $583,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the third quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Archer Aviation by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

