Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Stake Raised by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) by 1,680.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,530,440 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,444,471 shares during the quarter. Archrock accounts for about 0.8% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Archrock were worth $30,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Archrock during the first quarter worth approximately $852,000. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archrock by 175.7% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 567,240 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,470,000 after buying an additional 361,520 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archrock by 145.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 76,650 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 45,466 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Archrock by 15.4% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 207,351 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after acquiring an additional 27,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Archrock by 93.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 68,251 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 32,971 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Archrock stock opened at $23.22 on Monday. Archrock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.89 and a 12-month high of $24.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 1.52.

Archrock ( NYSE:AROC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The energy company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Archrock had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $292.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Archrock’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Archrock, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. This is a boost from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 6th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is 76.92%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AROC. Mizuho started coverage on Archrock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Archrock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Archrock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Archrock from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Archrock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

