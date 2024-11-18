Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 287 KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. 86.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA Price Performance

KLA stock opened at $614.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $721.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $763.10. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $527.11 and a 52 week high of $896.32.

KLA Increases Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $7.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.03 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 105.16% and a net margin of 28.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 30.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. KLA’s payout ratio is 26.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of KLA from $900.00 to $765.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on KLA from $950.00 to $870.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. TD Cowen dropped their target price on KLA from $760.00 to $725.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on KLA from $735.00 to $838.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of KLA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $750.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $802.90.

View Our Latest Report on KLAC

About KLA

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.