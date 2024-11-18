Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Stake Lifted by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 1.3% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 31,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 176,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,957,000 after purchasing an additional 6,641 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 565.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 40,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,738,000 after purchasing an additional 34,515 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 3.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 419,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,960,000 after purchasing an additional 14,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 7.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 323,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,750,000 after buying an additional 22,531 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atmos Energy

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Edward Geiser purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $144.89 per share, for a total transaction of $362,225.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,003.78. This trade represents a 2,450.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

Shares of ATO stock opened at $144.89 on Monday. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.46 and a fifty-two week high of $148.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $139.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. This is a positive change from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATO has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $144.00 to $150.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Atmos Energy from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.94.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

