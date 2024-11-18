Auna SA (NYSE:AUNA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Auna SA (NYSE:AUNA – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 226,400 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the October 15th total of 241,700 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 54,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Auna Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of AUNA stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.81. 3,515 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,054. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Auna has a 12 month low of $6.17 and a 12 month high of $10.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.65.

Auna (NYSE:AUNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $292.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.17 million. Equities analysts forecast that Auna will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Auna from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUNA. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Auna during the second quarter valued at $105,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Auna during the 1st quarter valued at about $160,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd increased its stake in shares of Auna by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 55,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 24,056 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Auna in the 2nd quarter worth about $621,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Auna by 12.5% during the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 136,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 15,122 shares in the last quarter.

About Auna

Auna SA, a healthcare service provider, operates hospitals and clinics in Mexico, Peru, and Colombia. The company provides prepaid healthcare plans in Peru; and dental and vision plans in Mexico. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

