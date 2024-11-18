AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $4,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1,877.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

NYSE:AVB opened at $229.41 on Monday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.60 and a 1 year high of $236.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.97.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.10). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 36.20% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $734.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 93.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AvalonBay Communities

In other AvalonBay Communities news, Director Timothy J. Naughton sold 23,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.47, for a total value of $5,532,538.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,367,689.33. This represents a 21.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $244.00 to $241.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $206.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.88.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

Read More

