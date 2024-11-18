Aviso Wealth Management Takes Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Aviso Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,315 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DVN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $58.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com cut Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.80.

Devon Energy Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $38.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.03. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $37.76 and a 1-year high of $55.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.33.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 21.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

