Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 596,600 shares, a drop of 12.3% from the October 15th total of 680,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.5 days.

BMRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. DA Davidson raised shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Bank of Marin Bancorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

BMRC traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.85. The stock had a trading volume of 11,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,789. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.07. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a one year low of $14.11 and a one year high of $26.94. The firm has a market cap of $415.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.49 and a beta of 0.90.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $39.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.30 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a negative net margin of 9.49% and a positive return on equity of 3.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -116.28%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 129.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 105.5% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the third quarter worth $122,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and commercial real estate investors in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry, and insured cash sweep services.

