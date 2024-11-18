Banyan Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Banyan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 127,434 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,351 shares during the quarter. Henry Schein accounts for 5.4% of Banyan Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Banyan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $9,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 93.4% during the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 104.2% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 58.9% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $68.76 on Monday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.67 and a 12-month high of $82.63. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 2.51%. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

HSIC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Henry Schein from $92.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Baird R W raised Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Henry Schein from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Henry Schein from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.89.

In other news, SVP Lorelei Mcglynn sold 21,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $1,457,725.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,978,026.90. This represents a 22.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

