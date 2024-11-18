Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) Short Interest Update

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the October 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Bavarian Nordic A/S Stock Down 14.2 %

Bavarian Nordic A/S stock traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.13. The stock had a trading volume of 178,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,515. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.71. Bavarian Nordic A/S has a 12-month low of $6.84 and a 12-month high of $14.60.

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $205.99 million during the quarter. Bavarian Nordic A/S had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 12.50%. On average, research analysts expect that Bavarian Nordic A/S will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bavarian Nordic A/S Company Profile

Bavarian Nordic A/S develops, manufactures, and commercializes life-saving vaccines. The company offers non-replicating smallpox and monkeypox vaccines under the IMVAMUNE, IMVANEX, and JYNNEOS names; rabies vaccine for human use under the Rabipur/RabAvert name; tick-borne encephalitis vaccine under the Encepur name; and Ebola vaccine under the MVABEA name.

