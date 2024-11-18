Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Short Interest Update

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a drop of 9.5% from the October 15th total of 1,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.5 days.

Beam Global Trading Up 5.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BEEM traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.48. 157,857 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,385. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.40. Beam Global has a 1 year low of $3.89 and a 1 year high of $8.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.50 million, a P/E ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Beam Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Beam Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Beam Global during the third quarter worth $93,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Beam Global during the 1st quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Beam Global by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 46,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. 26.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BEEM has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on Beam Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Beam Global in a research note on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Beam Global in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Beam Global Company Profile

Beam Global, a clean-technology innovation company, engages in the design, development, engineering, manufacture, and sale of renewably energized infrastructure products and battery solutions. Its product portfolio includes EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a mounting asset and a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 150kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles, such as electric buses, heavy-duty vehicles, agricultural equipment, public transportation, and electric vehicles used in the construction industry; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

Further Reading

