Biotricity (NASDAQ:BTCY) Given “Neutral” Rating at HC Wainwright

Biotricity (NASDAQ:BTCY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports.
Biotricity Price Performance
Shares of BTCY stock opened at $0.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.65. Biotricity has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $1.67.
Biotricity (NASDAQ:BTCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.20 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Biotricity will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Biotricity Company Profile
Biotricity, Inc, a medical technology company, provides biometric data monitoring solutions in the United States. The company focuses on delivery of remote monitoring solutions to medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses.
