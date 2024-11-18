BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Short Interest Down 7.0% in October

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 728,000 shares, a drop of 7.0% from the October 15th total of 782,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 139,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Price Performance

Shares of BHK stock opened at $11.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.18. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $12.10.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.0746 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Core Bond Trust

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the third quarter worth $32,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the third quarter worth about $87,000.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

