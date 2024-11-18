BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Short Interest Down 7.0% in October

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 728,000 shares, a drop of 7.0% from the October 15th total of 782,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 139,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.
BlackRock Core Bond Trust Price Performance
Shares of BHK stock opened at $11.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.18. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $12.10.
BlackRock Core Bond Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.0746 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Core Bond Trust
BlackRock Core Bond Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Core Bond Trust
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Alibaba Stock: Why Earnings Make It a Buy Despite the Recent Dip
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Plug Power Stock: Mixed Results Adds To Volatilty
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- 2 Cybersecurity Stocks to Buy and Hold for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.