Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by TrinityPoint Wealth LLC

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:BX opened at $181.41 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.34. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $102.79 and a one year high of $184.34. The company has a market capitalization of $130.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 19.46%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 4th. Investors of record on Monday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 28th. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America raised their target price on Blackstone from $171.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Blackstone from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $169.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 42,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $7,433,289.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 387,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,112,883.78. The trade was a 9.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $17,561,522.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 799,749 shares in the company, valued at $120,610,146.69. The trade was a 12.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

