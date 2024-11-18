Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Has $34.77 Million Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. cut its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,632 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18,003 shares during the period. Quanta Services accounts for about 1.3% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $34,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PWR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $320.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $328.00 price target (up from $280.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $313.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $256.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.27.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Karl W. Studer sold 23,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.51, for a total value of $6,318,302.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,875,791.81. This represents a 68.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

NYSE PWR opened at $323.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $301.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.83. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.97 and a 1 year high of $335.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.65 and a beta of 1.01.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.26. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 6.64%.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Further Reading

