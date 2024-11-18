Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $31.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Brixmor Property Group traded as high as $29.24 and last traded at $29.20, with a volume of 536040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.83.

BRX has been the subject of several other reports. Compass Point upped their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.13.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BRX

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Brixmor Property Group Stock Up 1.3 %

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PGGM Investments grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 167.2% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,761,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,847,000 after buying an additional 2,353,582 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,964,000. Boston Partners increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 1,140.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 545,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,774,000 after purchasing an additional 501,403 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,978,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $320.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.22 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 25.81%. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a $0.287 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 106.48%.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.