BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD) Short Interest Down 12.9% in October

BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 695,600 shares, a decline of 12.9% from the October 15th total of 798,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 444,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of BuzzFeed during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in BuzzFeed in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in BuzzFeed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $475,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BuzzFeed by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 187,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 29,543 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Post Investment Office LP bought a new stake in shares of BuzzFeed during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,881,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.64% of the company’s stock.

BZFD stock traded up $0.29 on Monday, reaching $3.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,333,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,977. BuzzFeed has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $4.56. The company has a market capitalization of $126.60 million, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 3.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.58.

BuzzFeed, Inc, a digital media company, distributes content across owned and operated, as well as third-party platforms. The company offers BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a pocket friendly newsroom; Tasty, a platform for food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content.

