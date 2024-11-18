Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Overweight Rating for CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $335.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

CYBR has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.37.

CyberArk Software Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $305.27 on Thursday. CyberArk Software has a 52-week low of $183.28 and a 52-week high of $318.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $285.06 and a 200 day moving average of $267.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 1,130.63 and a beta of 1.13.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $240.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.10 million. CyberArk Software had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 2.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CyberArk Software will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CyberArk Software

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 2.5% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 4.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 6.8% in the third quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 42.2% during the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.1% during the third quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

