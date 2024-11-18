CAP Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

CAP Partners LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the quarter. CAP Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 18,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 19,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 46,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 20,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MBB opened at $92.70 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.40 and a 200-day moving average of $93.38. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $89.16 and a 1-year high of $96.76.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.3099 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

