Capital City Trust Co. FL Purchases 202 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 10,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 77,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,869,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

IVV stock opened at $588.66 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $450.19 and a 1-year high of $603.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $578.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $556.28. The firm has a market cap of $507.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

