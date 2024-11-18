Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Stock Position Raised by Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $15,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CSL. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 7.4% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 68,008 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,631,000 after buying an additional 4,692 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the second quarter worth $608,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,381 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,391,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 44.6% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 56,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $22,971,000 after acquiring an additional 17,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 188.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,255 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 5,389 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

NYSE CSL traded down $4.99 during trading on Monday, reaching $440.35. 47,884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $442.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $422.76. The company has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.91. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $269.58 and a 1-year high of $481.26.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by ($0.04). Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 33.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Carlisle Companies from $506.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $472.00.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

