Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,147 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $6,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJS. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJS stock opened at $112.03 on Monday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $89.46 and a one year high of $117.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.43. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.