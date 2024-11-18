Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,774 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,067,000. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,452,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 667,997 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $164,282,000 after acquiring an additional 80,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,754 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP opened at $235.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $142.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $241.86 and a 200 day moving average of $238.62. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $216.79 and a 52-week high of $258.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 27.33%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $254.00 to $247.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.80.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

