CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Announces — Dividend of $0.11

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, November 5th,Zacks Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.111 per share by the technology company on Friday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th.
CGI has a payout ratio of 7.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CGI to earn $6.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.43 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.6%.
CGI Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE GIB opened at $107.39 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.98. CGI has a 52-week low of $96.92 and a 52-week high of $118.89. The firm has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CGI
CGI Company Profile
CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CGI
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- 2 Cybersecurity Stocks to Buy and Hold for 2025
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Warren Buffett, Cathie Wood Own Nu Holdings, Should You?
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- MercadoLibre Down 23% After Missed Earnings: Time to Buy the Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.