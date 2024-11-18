CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Announces — Dividend of $0.11

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, November 5th,Zacks Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.111 per share by the technology company on Friday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th.

CGI has a payout ratio of 7.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CGI to earn $6.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.43 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.6%.

Shares of NYSE GIB opened at $107.39 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.98. CGI has a 52-week low of $96.92 and a 52-week high of $118.89. The firm has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

GIB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC upgraded shares of CGI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of CGI to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.00.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

