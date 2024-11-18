ChampionX Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:CHX)

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 18th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd.

ChampionX has a dividend payout ratio of 19.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ChampionX to earn $1.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.0%.

ChampionX stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 894,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,854,207. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.21 and a 200-day moving average of $31.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.94. ChampionX has a one year low of $25.46 and a one year high of $39.95.

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $906.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.50 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 19.74%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ChampionX will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their target price on ChampionX from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

In other news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 49,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $1,482,048.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 337,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,142,514.54. This represents a 12.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

