Chesapeake Energy (EXE) & Its Peers Head-To-Head Contrast

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE) is one of 286 publicly-traded companies in the "Crude petroleum & natural gas" industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Chesapeake Energy to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Chesapeake Energy and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Chesapeake Energy $8.72 billion $2.42 billion 58.64 Chesapeake Energy Competitors $10.94 billion $1.07 billion 16.81

Chesapeake Energy’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Chesapeake Energy. Chesapeake Energy is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

97.9% of Chesapeake Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.3% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by institutional investors. 58.0% of Chesapeake Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Chesapeake Energy and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chesapeake Energy 0 2 3 1 2.83 Chesapeake Energy Competitors 2165 11655 16228 626 2.50

Chesapeake Energy presently has a consensus target price of $99.20, indicating a potential upside of 4.43%. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 23.06%. Given Chesapeake Energy’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Chesapeake Energy has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Dividends

Chesapeake Energy pays an annual dividend of $2.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Chesapeake Energy pays out 142.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies pay a dividend yield of 10.7% and pay out 117.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Chesapeake Energy lags its peers as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Risk & Volatility

Chesapeake Energy has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chesapeake Energy’s peers have a beta of -14.20, suggesting that their average stock price is 1,520% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Chesapeake Energy and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chesapeake Energy 6.07% 2.74% 2.08% Chesapeake Energy Competitors -3.32% 2.56% 6.48%

Summary

Chesapeake Energy beats its peers on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

