CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 1,742 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,412 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $6,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PWR. Electron Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 395.1% during the 2nd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,622,142 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $666,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092,519 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at $227,218,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,643,733 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,726,042,000 after purchasing an additional 643,011 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1,445.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 395,152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,404,000 after purchasing an additional 369,581 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,235,655 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $313,968,000 after purchasing an additional 186,306 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quanta Services

In other news, insider Karl W. Studer sold 23,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.51, for a total value of $6,318,302.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,875,791.81. The trade was a 68.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Quanta Services Price Performance

Quanta Services stock opened at $323.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $47.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.97 and a 1 year high of $335.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $301.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $277.83.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $319.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $320.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $328.00 price target (up from $280.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $302.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.27.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

