Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,756,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,689 shares during the period. Hillenbrand accounts for approximately 1.9% of Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Hillenbrand worth $104,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hillenbrand by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,702,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,645,000 after acquiring an additional 290,275 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 2.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,873,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,877,000 after purchasing an additional 66,741 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 13.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,184,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,408,000 after purchasing an additional 253,730 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 834,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,384,000 after purchasing an additional 21,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Hillenbrand by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 392,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,696,000 after buying an additional 16,323 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HI shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Hillenbrand in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Hillenbrand from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hillenbrand currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

NYSE:HI opened at $32.77 on Monday. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a one year low of $25.11 and a one year high of $50.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.04.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $837.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.38 million. Hillenbrand had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 6.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.2225 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. This is a positive change from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is presently -29.77%.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

