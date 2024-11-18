Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Has $24.41 Million Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,158 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $24,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Medtronic in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in Medtronic during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $87.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $112.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.84. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $74.20 and a 12 month high of $92.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.77.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Medtronic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Medtronic from $90.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on Medtronic from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.80.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

