Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Makes New $57,000 Investment in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,728,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,117,000 after purchasing an additional 239,000 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the second quarter worth about $923,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the first quarter worth about $239,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 104.9% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 308,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 158,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on ABCL. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

AbCellera Biologics Price Performance

Shares of ABCL opened at $2.65 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.99. The stock has a market cap of $782.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 0.35. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $6.05.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.03). AbCellera Biologics had a negative return on equity of 15.73% and a negative net margin of 533.32%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Analysts anticipate that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

AbCellera Biologics Profile

AbCellera Biologics Inc builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company’s preclinical products are ABCL635 for metabolic and endocrine conditions; and ABCL575 for atopic dermatitis.

