Claro Advisors LLC Buys 2,010 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 42.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 403.2% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,421,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,156 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter valued at $83,540,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter worth $67,665,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,165,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,784,000 after buying an additional 567,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,542,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,229,000 after buying an additional 391,400 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $81.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $34.21 billion, a PE ratio of 43.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.63. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.14 and a fifty-two week high of $90.06.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on DD shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.42.

Read Our Latest Report on DD

About DuPont de Nemours

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.