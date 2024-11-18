Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 226,800 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the October 15th total of 243,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Insider Transactions at Community West Bancshares

In related news, Director Robert Bartlein bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.75 per share, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 433,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,135,175. This represents a 0.46 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,550 shares of company stock valued at $46,097. 11.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Community West Bancshares

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Community West Bancshares by 5.4% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 76,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 3,886 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community West Bancshares during the second quarter worth $82,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Community West Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Community West Bancshares in the third quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community West Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CWBC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Community West Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Community West Bancshares from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

Community West Bancshares Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:CWBC opened at $20.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $387.53 million, a PE ratio of 30.99 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.75. Community West Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $24.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Community West Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Community West Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

About Community West Bancshares

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposits; and cash management products.

