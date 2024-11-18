Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Has $18.74 Million Holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD decreased its position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 287,781 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the period. KBR makes up about 7.2% of Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings in KBR were worth $18,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBR. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in KBR by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 55,584 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 14,295 shares in the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in KBR by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 50,710 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after buying an additional 10,420 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of KBR by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,109 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 23,491 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of KBR in the 3rd quarter worth $771,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of KBR in the 3rd quarter worth $1,954,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KBR shares. TD Cowen lowered KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on KBR from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded KBR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on KBR from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on KBR from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.14.

KBR Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:KBR opened at $58.65 on Monday. KBR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.45 and a 12-month high of $72.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.43 and a 200-day moving average of $65.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.84. KBR had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

KBR Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. KBR’s payout ratio is 25.21%.

KBR Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

