Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Invests $365,000 in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 128,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.4% in the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 40,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.9% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 23,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 4.6% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 17,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.5% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 62,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven P. Grimes sold 37,295 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $999,506.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 732,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,624,353.60. This represents a 4.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $26.69 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.17. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -667.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1 year low of $19.64 and a 1 year high of $27.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,600.00%.

KRG has been the subject of several research reports. Compass Point raised their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Kite Realty Group Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.86.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company’s primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

